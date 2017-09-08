Remember When for the week of 9/06/17

100 YEARS AGO … 2017

Advertisement: Attend the California State Fair September 8 through 15. “Patriotism, Profit and Pleasure” are the keynotes and the theme of the 2017 State Fair.

50 YEARS AGO … 1967

Total enrollment Tuesday in Plumas Unified School District classrooms decreased by more than 100 students from last years opener but for one school in the district–Quincy Elementary School which saw a 20 per cent increase. 1967 high school enrollment figures: Chester High School 259, Greenville High School 262, Portola High School 285, Quincy High School 594. Elementary school enrollment figures: Chester Elementary School 309, Greenville Elementary School 264, Injun Jim 28, Meadow Valley 28, Pioneer Elementary School 325, Portola Elementary School 313, Quincy Elementary School 315 and Taylorsville Elementary School 45.

25 YEARS AGO … 1992

52 trucks and more than 30 other support vehicles departed in tandem from Quincy on Saturday to begin the 232 mile round trip on the 4th annual Yellow Ribbon Rally through Plumas and Lassen Counties.

10 YEARS AGO … 2007

A multi-agency assault and raid on an estimated 32,000 marijuana plants with a street value of $128 million, have been eradicated from several areas in the Feather River Canyon. The crops will be air lifted via helicopter to Anderson where they will be shredded and disposed of.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.