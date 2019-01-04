Remember When for the week of 1/2/19

Note to my readers: Well, here we go again with the new year. I have compiled lots of newsy “Remember When” items for the year ahead — 2019. Happy New Year! ~ KBT

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

Goodbye was said to 1918 and a hearty, merry welcome was extended to the new year by a joyous gathering at the Plumas House Hotel and banquet room. By nine o’clock, the party was under full headway and the great room resounded with merry laughter and the tinkling of silver.

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

Mr. and Mrs. Everett E. Bey have purchased Feather Publishing Company consisting of the Feather River Bulletin, Indian Valley Record and Chester Progressive newspapers from Margaret Alden. Bey takes over Plumas County’s 103 year old printing and publishing enterprises this week. He was recently co-publisheer of the Millbrae Sun and formerly employed by the San Luis Obispo Tribune and San Bruno Herald, all in California and the La Crosse Tribune in Wisconsin, in his 30 year newspaper career.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

Plumas County Board of Supervisors member Bill Coates announced that he has decided not to run for re-election in the upcoming June election and will not seek a fifth term in office. He had represented the people of East Quincy and the Graeagle area for four terms.*Note and fast forward to February when he reconsidered and announced that he would, indeed, run again.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

Due to the poor condition of the state’s budget, California state offices will be on a limited schedule and will be closed the first and third Fridays of every month. Those offices in Plumas County that would be impacted by the closures are the Department of Motor Vehicles, CalTrans, the Department of Fish & Game and Social Services.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.