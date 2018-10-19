Remember When for the week of 10/17/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Classified advertising: For sale-two fine lots in Portola priced at $70.00 each. Miners wanted at Crystal Lake Mine, wages $5.00 per day.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Lyle R. Persch has been appointed as assistant manager of the First Western Bank branch in Greenville.

Plumas County Superior Court Judge Bertram D. Janes, 53, of Quincy has been appointed to the Third District Court of Appeals in Sacramento by California State Governor Ronald Reagan, effective in November. Janes has been a resident of Plumas County since 1916 and has been Superior Court judge for 15 years.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

A hardy ten foot sequoia tree has been donated and planted by Stockton nursery owner Mark Jones to replace the former courthouse spruce Christmas tree that fell victim of fungus and was removed last spring. The tree was planted in the center of the courthouse lawn with special dedication ceremonies to be held during the Harvest Festival there Saturday.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors approved a five year contract for the annual four day High Sierra Music Festival held in July in Quincy. The Plumas County Fairgrounds will receive $75,000 per year rental fee for the festival venue.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.