Remember When for the week of 10/24/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Butcher W.J. Clinch bought a nice, fat drove of cattle from the Hosselkus Ranch in Genesee in Indian Valley. The cows, having been fattened on grass up until about two weeks before the sale when hay rations were given, they are in prime condition for the immediate attention of the butcher and on to the customer.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Some 400 invitations have been mailed and the general public is also cordially invited to attend the formal dedication of the new $75,000 Plumas County Historical Museum this Saturday. The museum was made possible through a $130,000 bequest by the late Stella Fay Miller.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

The Portola Railroad Museum invited state, county and city officials to experience the opportunity to operate a diesel locomotive in the Portola train yard, working in conjunction with the Plumas Visitors Bureau and Feather River Rail Society. Of the 39 engines in the rail yard, ten are available to visitors. To date, more than than 111,000 miles of visitor operation have been logged since the program’s beginning in 1989. Rental rates: one hour excursion for up to four persons: $75.00 or $175.00 for two hours. The program is run entirely on volunteers.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Plumas County may have a new courthouse due to a decision by the Judicial Council of California that approved a list of 41 California county courthouse projects including Plumas County, that will be funded by a $5 billion in funds. The Plumas County courthouse currently has over $5 million allocated for its construction according to the list and another $6 million for a proposed Plumas-Sierra County courthouse to be built in Portola.

