Remember When for the week of 10/31/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

How about your printing?–the commercial stationery print shop at the Plumas National-Bulletin offers an array of letterheads, envelopes, cards etc. for your business needs. Let us have your order now ! “Printing as it should be–satisfaction for the customer” is our slogan.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors has established a new dog ordinance. Every dog over four months old must be licensed at a cost of $3.00 per year, unspayed females $5.00 per year.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

After nearly six months of construction, utilizing mostly volunteer help, the Central Plumas Recreation District moved into its new administrative office at Pioneer Park on Fairgrounds Road in Quincy this week. In August, the recreation department was forced out of the community center on Cemetery Hill due to a state mandate shift of local property revenue to public schools.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Longtime Plumas Unified School District school official Mike Chelotti resigned after 33 years in education. The former teacher, superintendent, coach and most recently principal of Greenille-Jr.-Sr. High School, resigned citing family health issues.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.