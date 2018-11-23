Remember When for the week of 11/21/18

100 YEARS AGO. … 1918

Advertisement: Your Thanksgiving table will be more inviting when adorned with some of the eatables to be had at our store. Walnuts, cranberries, plum pudding, mince meat, jams and jellies available at Ford & Lee Phone 14. We are meritorious merchants.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Advertisement: Thanksgiving in Plumas County. Feast and make merry in Keddie for a traditional Thanksgiving buffet dinner–adults $2.99, kids $1.60

All the family will enjoy Thanksgiving here–a menu to please everyone–$2.50 at the Cedar Tavern in Cromberg.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Advertisement: Thanksgiving is bountiful. Turkey 37 cents per pound, chicken broth 50 cents a can, stuffing mix 99 cents a package, cranberry sauce 89 cents a can, fresh cranberries $1.99 a package, celery 3 bunches for $1.00, olives 79 cents a tin, mayonnaise $1.39 a quart jar, Sara Lee pumpkin pie $3.49, cool whip 89 cents a tub.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Advertisement: Host a festive Thanksgiving dinner–Turkey $5.99 each with a $25.00 grocery store purchase, stuffing mix $1.19 a bag, yams 69 cents per pound, celery 49 cents a bunch, mayonnaise $2.88 a quart jar, turkey gravy $1.50 per jar, frozen pumpkin pie $3.99 with cool whip $1.25 a tub.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.