Remember When for the week of 11/7/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Place a classified advertisement in this newspaper: 10 cents a line (six words to a line) and 5 cents a line for each subsequent week. A bargain!

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Local election results: Incumbent for First Assembly seat –Pauline Davis of Portola outran Plumas County District Attorney Stanley Young, Jr. 3438 vs. 2184 votes. Quincy area Plumas County Supervisor incumbent Ray Larison won over contender Jay Minton.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Residents vote to open Jackson Street in Quincy: 706 ballots were mailed to Quincy registered voters in the area which included Jackson Street south and all lateral areas. Of the ballots returned, 225 were in favor of the opening/ 209 against/ 271 did not respond and one did not care. As a result, the Plumas County Board of Supervisors will direct the Plumas County Road Department to conduct a traffic study that Public Works Director Tom Hunter estimated would cost the county approximately $7,500 which would be conducted by an independent consultant.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Election results: District One Supervisor run-off Terry Swofford soundly defeated former Supervisor B.J. Pearson, taking 69.4 percent of the votes.

