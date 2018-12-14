Remember When for the week of 12/12/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

W. H. Smith, formerly of Shasta, has purchased the Blairsden Hotel.

Mrs. George McClear, 75, of the McLear Ranch near Clio, died this week, the victim of the Spanish influenza that has been prevalent throughout Plumas, closing schools and limiting social functions.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

The Greenville Fire Department has purchased a new $35,000 fire truck. The 1,000 gallon pumper, built exclusively for the department is also a combination ladder-hose vehicle. The old 1931 No. 1 fire truck will be kept for historical purposes. History of Old No. 1 goes back to former fire chief Baccala who was slain as a deputy sheriff in 1932. Cy Hall has been chief since then.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

A Plumas County jail inmate broke away from Plumas sheriff officers inside the Plumas County Courthouse on Wednesday and leaped from the second story to the marble floor below, breaking his neck and sustaining other injuries. He was transported to Plumas District Hospital and later, Washoe Medical Center in Reno. He was in the courthouse to attend a hearing regarding his arrest earlier in the month of felony burglary charges in Graeagle to support his pain medication addiction.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

When the Plumas County courthouse lights up its holiday display this year, there will be a new addition: a Hanukkah menorah. The Plumas County Board of Supervisors voted to include the six foot branched candelabra at the request of Quincy resident Julia Jackson. She requested that the county set up, power and store the menorah, the same as the county provides for seasonal Christmas decorations.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.