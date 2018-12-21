Remember When for the week of 12/19/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

The Plumas House Christmas dinner menu will include roast turkey with sweet potatos, cranberry sauce and all other good things that go with it to make a festive Christmas dinner Served 6-8 p.m.

Quincy Theater is presenting a great Christmas Day special feature film: “Carmen of the Klondike” and a screamingly funny Bill West comedy” “The Millionaire” beginning at 2 p.m.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Create your Christmas dinner with local grocery store advertised items: ham 59 cents per pound, turkey 34 cents per pound, stuffing mix 57 cents a package, canned yams 23 cents a tin, fresh yams 2 pounds for 25 cents, celery 13 cents a bunch, butter 79 cents a pound, Simple Simon frozen pumpkin pie 59 cents each, cool whip 25 cents a container

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Santa’s savings at local grocery stores: ham $1.18 per pound, canned yams or pumpkin $1.19 per can, celery 3 bunches for $1.00, fresh yams 49 cents a pound, 5 pounds flour 89 cents, 5 pounds sugar $1.59, eggs 49 cents a dozen, brown and serve dinner rolls 89 cents a package, Mrs. Smith frozen pumpkin pie $2.50, cool whip topping 89 cents a container.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

After more than 30 years of service, one of the founding directors of Plumas Bank, Jerry Kehr of Lake Almanor, is retiring from the bank board. The bank was founded by a group of Plumas businessmen in 1980.

