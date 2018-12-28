Remember When for the week of 12/26/18

*Note: Thank you to my weekly readers of the Remember When column for your readership, as well as your occasional comments and suggestions throughout the year. It makes my efforts worthwhile. I have already compiled all the items for the year 2019 and I am eager to share them with you weekly in the space. Wishing you a Happy New Year and of course, a Happy “News” Year ! — KBT

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

New Years Eve Supper & Dance at the Plumas House at 9 p.m. Tickets including supper: $2.50 with dancing to a four piece orchestra. Extra special New Years Eve dinner including oysters of every kind: fried, stewed, baked or roasted. Eating is belieivng.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Come to the gala New Years Eve party on Saturday 9 a.m.-? Dance to the Mavericks at Cedar Tavern in Cromberg.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

A New Years celebration and sale-a-bration at the local grocery stores just in time for New Years Eve–New York strip steaks $2.98 per pound, fresh cooked crab $2.99 a pound, San Francisco style sourdough bread $1.69 a loaf, Korbel champagne $6.48 a bottle, cheese balls $3.00 each, dips 79 cents, chips 99 cents a bag and Slim Fast diet powder for your New Years resolution !- $4.99.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.