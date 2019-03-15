Remember When for the week of 3/13/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

St. Patrick’s Day Hard Time Dance: Saturday evening at the Plumas House. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the good old way with music, song and dance. Buy your tickets in advance: $1 per person, spectators free. Refreshments and supper of sandwiches and tamales are available in the dining room.

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

Five candidates have applied for the office of Constable of Almanor Judicial District when incumbent Frank Sobrero resigns May 1. Those applying prior to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors appointment in April are: Bud Doyle, Carl Evans, Merle Stead, Howard Wright and Jim Youngman.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

Chester family physician Dana S. Ware M.D. recently received the California Family Physician of the Year award. She began practicing medicine in Chester in 1988.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day!!–Local grocery store items featured this week in time for celebrating St. Patricks Day in a big way: corned beef $1.79 per pound, cabbage 19 cents a head, Irish soda bread $2.99, red potatoes 69 cents per pound, and end in the special evening with Bailey’s Irish Cream liquor $15.99.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.