Remember When for the week of 3/14/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Advertisement: A St. Patricks Day masked ball given by Quincy Parlor of Native Sons of the Golden West and the Quincy chapter of E Clampus Vitus at the Plumas House in Quincy on Saturday night.The grand march starts at 9 p.m. with music provided by Buffa’s Orchestra of Greenville. Tickets, including midnight supper: $2.50–spectators only 50 cents.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Shop for your St. Patricks Day celebration: corned beef 69 cents a pound, cabbage 6 cents a head, red potatos 10 pound sack for 39 cents, rye bread 33 cents a loaf.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Advertisement: Now showing at the Town Hall Theater: “A Few Good Men”, nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor: Jack Nicholson. Adults $4.00/ students $3.50.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

By the numbers in honor of St. Patrick’s Day: 34.5 million is the number of United States residents who claim Irish ancestry, four is the number of United States places named Shamrock, nine is the number of United States places named Dublin and 93.3 million is the number of persons planning to wear green on that day. Erin go Bragh !

