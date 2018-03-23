Remember When for the week of 3/21/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Beckwith is still in the throes of winter, as the ground there is still snow covered to the depth of 14 inches but the warm spring weather is melting it rapidly.

The Dan Cate Ranch in American Valley, in recent years the property of the Clough-Lowell heirs, was sold this week to the Galeppi Brothers.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

A “pick a brick” project salvaged 1500 bricks from the ruins of the old Quincy Hotel site to use around the new Plumas County Museum building in Quincy. The historical bricks, hand cast at least 100 years ago, will be used in the construction of planters located around the outdoor grounds of the building, not the building itself.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Plans for the 1993 Plumas County Fair is well underway with the theme: “Salute to the Timber Industry”. Fittingly, Donna McElroy, founding member of Women in Timber and the successful Yellow Ribbon campaign, has been chosen as Grand Marshall of the Fair Parade. The Art Barn, condemned after sustaining major storm damage, has been scheduled for demolition and the fair is awaiting word of funding to rebuild, but is is too late for the upcoming fair in August. Grandstand performers this year include Johnny Lee and the Charlie Daniels Band.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Dressed in period attire, a record number of participants competed in the 15th annual historic longboard races at Plumas Eureka State Park in Johnsville last Sunday. A total of 49 men and 13 women competed. Phil Gallagher won the men’s championship and Allison Youngs won the women’s championship.

