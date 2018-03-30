Remember When for the week of 3/28/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Report of the Plumas County Library: Total number of books– 6757 (5885 purchases, 825 transferred from other districts, gifts 47). Mrs. Della Chapin is now the custodian of the Sloat branch and Miss Emma Patterson is the custodian of the La Porte branch, both libraries located in their respective homes.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Easter Dinner menu items advertised this week: Ham 55 cents a pound, yams 25 cents a pound, asparagus 29 cents a pound, brown ‘n serve rolls 39 cents a dozen, strawberries 25 cents a box, eggs 34 cents a dozen, food coloring kit for eggs 43 cents a box.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Advertising: A basketful of savings for Easter dinner advertised at local grocery stores: Ham 79 cents a pound, yams 50 cents a pound, celery 50 cents a bunch, artichokes 67 each, marshmallows 79 cents a bag, mayonnaise $1.39 a quart jar, hot cross buns 6 pack for $2.49, layer carrot cake $7.99.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Assemble your Easter celebration dinner with advertised grocery store items: Ham 99 cents a pound, yams 69 cents a pound, celery 79 cents a bunch, asparagus $1.49 a pound, black olives 89 cents a can, Hawaiian whole pineapple $3.99 each, brown ‘n serve rolls $1.50 a dozen.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.