Remember When for the week of 4/18/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Advertisement: Ten dairy cows, eight calves go with the ten cows. Price per head: $80.00. Inquire of F.W. Schieser, Greenville.

Advertisement: Fresh and cured meats of the best quality on hand. Bologna and all kinds of sausages are kept on hand at the Plumas Meat Market.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Advertisement: Grand Opening of Tobin Resort, located deep in the Feather River Canyon. Free smorgaasboard 5p.m.-8 p.m by hosts John and Ann Norvall.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Plumas County Social Services Director Darlene Lyon will retire after 20 years as a county employee having started in 1973 as an eligibility worker in that department. Martin A. Zone, most recently of Palm Springs, has been named the new director of the Plumas County Community Development housing authority.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

High levels of toxic lead paint were discovered in the exterior eaves of the old Armory building in East Quincy now being used as the Plumas County county-wide one-stop recycling center. In an urgency item before the Plumas County Board of Supervisors, a budget transfer for fencing at a cost of $6,000 was approved. The six foot chain link fence will help to protect the public from exposure to the lead based paint. The building was bought by the county in 2005 for $130,000.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.