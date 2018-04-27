Remember When for the week of 4/25/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

The road between Westwood and Greenville is now open for travel.

Advertisement: For sale– An ideal incubator, good as new and it will be sold cheap as the owner is not going to raise any more fussy chickens. Contact H.E. Larsen in Crescent Mills.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Dedication ceremonies will be held this weekend for the newly constructed Oroville Dam. The day will feature tours, a reception, a parade and boat races in Oroville.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Plumas County is about to get its first stoplight in Quincy. The four way stop/pedestrian crossing will be located at the intersection of Highway 70 and Quincy Junction Road, near the Plumas Pines Shopping Center and Quincy High School.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Feather River College has narrowed its selection of college president to three: Ronald Taylor, George Kozita and Randall Lawrence, to replace Dr. Susan Carroll who will be retiring.

Plumas County Fair Board members Phillip Bresciani and Ken Wilson, along with Fair livestock superintendent Katie Reid resigned this week. All cited that they were disappointed at the ability of the fair board, Fair manager Billy Cox and the Plumas County Board of Supervisors to work together in a cohesive manner.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.