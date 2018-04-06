Remember When for the week of 4/4/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Books are needed for our soldiers and sailors. Look over your bookshelves and pick out books to send our men in khaki. Wrap them up, label them: Liberty War Service American Library Association and get them to any branch of the Plumas County free library system or to the Plumas House and they will be called for.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Fire gutted the 18 year old Taylorsville School early Saturday morning with damages estimated at $50,000. The fire was assumed to have started by a record player. The school is on the site of the old Taylorsville Inn, which burned to the ground exactly 19 years before.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

A 32 page special publication: The Storms of 1993-Disaster hits Plumas County” has been compiled and published by the staff of Feather Publishing Company and it is this week distributed county-wide with this week’s newspapers. It includes many pictures and storm data.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Thirty two layoff notices have gone out to employees of Plumas Unified School District. The layoff notices, also known as Intent to Dismiss notices, represent 20 per cent of the district’s teaching staff. If the terminations are indeed necessary due to possible state education budget cuts, those teachers will be notified and officially let go let go by May 15.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.