Remember When for the week of 5/2/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Does it pay to advertise? Ask the man who sold his pig after advertising in the Plumas National-Bulletin.

The robins, the apple blossoms and other sweet harbingers of Spring are here in Plumas County and the plentiful and good “good weather” tourists are arriving in small numbers and long intervals.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

The Plumas County entry in the Oroville dam dedication parade held last weekend won first place among the decorated automobiles on parade. The parade entry, a Jeep driven by Barry Bailey and Bob Edwards, both of Quincy, was decorated with the theme: “Feather River is the Source of Water”.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

The Siskiyou-Plumas Lumber Company planing mill in Quincy burned to the ground. Operated by Paul Duchi, the $1 million mill was established in 1982 and only in recent years has suffered a 19 month shut down due to local timber economy. Last winter the mill set another set back as a heavy snow collapsed the roof. At this time, Duchi is unsure of the future of the operation.

10 YEARS AGO…..2008

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors hired an architectural firm to prepare a county-wide American With Disabilities (ADA) evaluation and transition plan at a cost that is not to exceed $299,560, not including daily and other expenses, which are to cost the county an additional $29,865.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.