Remember When for the week of 5/22/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

The third wave of influenza which ravaged Crescent Mills seems to have subsided. Several very severe cases were reported but none proved fatal. At present, there is not a single case in the town.

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

A 16 page first ever edition of the spring-summer Vacation Guide of Plumas County’s Feather River Wonderland, a special supplement produced and distributed by Feather Publishing, will be included in this week’s newspapers. It is sure to be a great resource that is included in the weekly newspaper’s cost of ten cents.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

After months of planning, the Feather Publishing staff will begin compiling a totally local telephone book that will cover and include all of Plumas and Lassen Counties. Called the Plumas-Lassen Connection, this unique directory will be distributed free of charge to the bi-county area. The new book, measuring 6 3/4 inches, will be distributed next year for the first time.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

Thanks to a grant from the Libri Foundation, Plumas County libraries received $1,500 in funds that has resulted in the purchase of over 90 new storybooks to be added to the children’s/youth section of all Plumas libraries.

