Remember When for the week of 5/29/19

100 YEARS AGO … 1919

George C. Sellon & Company, architects of Sacramento, have provided a sketch rendering of the new Plumas County courthouse to be built in Quincy and it appears to be one of the handsomest of its kind and character in the State of California. Designed to meet the demands of a growing county, the building will offer commodious office room for all county offices and accommodations for the housing of the county jail and the library. Note: Sellon & Co. also designed the historical registered Cranston Geary House in Sacramento and San Quentin State Prison.

50 YEARS AGO … 1969

Dedication ceremonies at the new Plumas County Museum located at 500 Jackson Street in Quincy will start at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will offer a full program.

25 YEARS AGO … 1994

The 7th annual Old Fashioned County Picnic will be held Saturday. Activities offered that day include a chili cook-off, classic car show, softball games and two performances by the California Cowboys in the grandstand.

10 YEARS AGO … 2009

The Plumas County Board of Supervisors have delayed final approval of a county ordinance related to a zoning change and general plan amendment that are both necessary for the continuation of the Schomac Group’s Feather River Inn project. The investment group owes the county approximately $38,000 in prior and due planning fees.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.