Remember When for the week of 7/11/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Plumas County Free Library report to date for the first half of the year: number of active borrowers: 1676, number of books in the county system: 7279. Both the Johnsville branch and the Fox Springs branch have been discontinued due to the lack of patrons and librarians at those two sites.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Dr. Dale Wren has been appointed president of the newly formed Feather River College which will begin classes this year. Various classes will begin in various rented quarters this fall, with construction on a yet unselected permanent site to start no later than 1972.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Three post offices in Plumas County were broken into on Friday: Blairsden, Chilcoot and Graeagle, where an undetermined amount of cash, stamps and money orders were taken. One business, Graeagle Golf Company, a golf and apparel store, was broken into, taking cash and golf equipment. Earlier in the week the caboose at Graeagle Mini Golf and Driving Range was entered and video games were damaged when the coin boxes were tampered with.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Evacuation notices have been lifted for the Feather River canyon communities of Belden, Tobin and Storrie as the Canyon Complex fire rages around Tobin. The community itself escaped damage except for the water system which was heavily damaged by falling trees. The trees took out the pipes of the water system which was originally built in 1910. Highway 70 was reopened to one-way traffic with escorts between Grandview to the maintenance station at the Greenville Wye.

