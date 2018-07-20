Remember When for the week of 7/18/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Plumas County water notice–please observe the following schedule: lawn and street 8-9 a.m., street 6-7 p.m.., lawn 5-7 p.m. These rules must be strictly observed due to a shortage of water.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

Suggestions for a site for the construction of the new Feather River College campus and offers of land for sale can be made from now until September and an architectural frim will narrow those suggestions down to three by the end of the year.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Emmy award winning actress and singer-songwriter Mare Winningham will make her sixth annual appearance at the Plumas County Arts Commission benefit concert this weekend at the Townhall Theater in Quincy.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

Evacuation notices have been lifted for the Feather River canyon communities of Belden, Tobin and Storrie as the Canyon Complex fire rages around Tobin. The community itself escaped damage except for the water system which was heavily damaged by falling trees. The trees took out the pipe of the water system which was originally built in 1910. Highway 70 reopened to one-way traffic escorts from Grandiew to the maintenance station located at the Greenville Wye.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.