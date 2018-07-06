Remember When for the week of 7/3/18

100 YEARS AGO … 2018

Fourth of July celebration at Englemine: Programme includes band concert and a ball game in the morning , a barbeque and ball game in the afternoon and an evening dance and supper at night

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

More than 3,000 spectators attended the Taylorsville Silver Buckle Rodeo where Laurie Williams of Taylorsville was crowned Queen.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Past Sweetheart of the Mountains Mitzi Cox was named Miss Nevada over the weekend at the pageant held in Reno. The 20 year old University of Nevada student is the daughter of Jim and Eileen Cox of Quincy.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

The communities of Belden, Storrie and Tobin in the Feather River canyon were evacuated due to increased activity and threat of the Pit Fire.

Indian Valley Fire Chief Jim Hamblin, born and raised in Greenville, has been chosen as the grand marshall of Greenville’s Gold Diggers Day parade

Hillary Edwards of Chester was crowned the Taylorsville Silver Buckle Rodeo Queen.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.