Remember When for the week of 9/26/18

100 YEARS AGO … 1918

Advertisement: For Sale–1917 model 4 passenger Apperson automobile, guaranteed to be in first class order, priced at $1,200. Contact Davies Box and Lumber Company, Blairsden, California.

50 YEARS AGO … 1968

John Redstreake, Quincy postmaster since 1957, will retire after a 30 year career with the postal service. He succeeded Revel Bar. Berle Brents of Quincy, assistant postmaster since 1956, has resumed Redstreake’s duties as postmaster.

25 YEARS AGO … 1993

Plumas County Board of Supervisors chairman Bill Coates and United States Senator Barbara Boxer this week toured the Collins Pine forestland located outside of Chester. The Senator visited the area at his invitation and she pledges her support to the Quincy Library Group forestry plan.

10 YEARS AGO … 2008

If the bids come in and the State of California budget passes, a new Plumas-Sierra joint county courthouse will be built in Portola and could be in use by summer of 2009.

The 50th anniversary of the the October Fall festival in Taylorsville will be held next weekend.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.