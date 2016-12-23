Remember When for the week of December 21, 2016

100 YEARS AGO … 1916

Advertisement: Travel the Feather River route – If you must travel to visit family during the holidays, Western Pacific Railroad has two trains through the Feather River canyon with the Scenic Limited and the Pacific Express, both offering standard and tourist sleeping cars.

50 YEARS AGO … 1966

Advertisement: Open House at the Quincy branch of Wells Fargo Bank will celebrate its first day in operation in its new location located at 201 Main Street in Quincy on Tuesday. Manager James Kade and assistant manager Lowell Howell welcome the public to attend.

Complete your holiday meal with the following advertised specials this week: turkey 37 cents per pound, celery 10 cents a bunch, frozen fruit pies 39 cents each, egg nog 99 cents a half gallon.

25 YEARS AGO … 1991

Advertisement: Christmas dinner at the Timber House Lodge in Chester $10.95 per person or prepare your holiday dinner at home with the following advertised specials: ham $1.38 per pound, turkey 78 cents a pound, broth 45 cents a can, black olives 69 cents a can, butter $1.49 per pound, brown and serve rolls 79 cents a dozen and decorate with a 6 inch pointsettia plant for $5.98.

10 YEARS AGO … 2006

Following last months closure of Indian Valley Hospital in Greenville, the clinic, the lab and the x-ray departments have closed this week as well.

Note: items included in the weekly Remember When column are taken from our bound newspaper archives and represent writing styles of that particular period. The spelling and grammar are not edited, so the copy is presented as it actually appeared in the original newspaper.