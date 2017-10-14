Republican Women hear about hazards of growing marijuana

Marijuana cultivation dangers were discussed at the September meeting of the Plumas County Republican Women Federated.

Sierra County Sheriff’s Detective Mike Fisher, accompanied by Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood and Assistant Sheriff Dean Canalia, led the discussion.

Fisher said dangers include the use of pesticides, chemicals and fertilizers; butane in labs; and the impacts on the environment. He also discussed the hazards of having large stores of marijuana, the danger drug trafficking organizations represent with weapons and ammunition, large stores of cash and the temptation that can have to others.