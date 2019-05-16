Republican women host guest in Portola

Plumas County Republican Women held their April meeting in Graeagle. The featured speaker was Debbie Bacigalupi, a California cattle rancher in demand throughout the West as an educational speaker on Agenda 21, the 2030 Agenda, sustainable development, property rights, conservation and other related issues.

During her address to the Republican women and guests, she emphasized “The Green New Deal” and how aggressive environmental policies are impacting rural America.

The next meeting of the Republican Women will be held at the Greenhorn Ranch on Thursday, May 23.