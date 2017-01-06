Residents return to Loyalton facility

Eastern Plumas Health Care received clearance from the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development to move residents back to their homes in the Loyalton Skilled Nursing Facility.

“All of that was done Friday morning, Dec. 30 without any glitches,” said Tom Hayes, chief executive officer of EPHC. Residents have been staying temporarily at the Portola Skilled Nursing Facility on the acute wing and in the skilled nursing facility library and “Annie’s Room.”

Although it was a tight fit, “everyone on staff has been very cooperative and really chipped in and came together during this crazy time,” said Hayes.

The emergency move was required when both the permanent and back-up boiler systems at the Loyalton facility failed within weeks of each other.

A temporary system has been installed, which will run for approximately six months until a permanent solution can be put in place.