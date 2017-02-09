Road closure and power outage warning

La Porte Road, just outside of East Quincy, is closed where the road crosses Thompson Creek for the second time. At least three fulltime residences exist south of the closing. The residents have been informed of the situation.

A 5-foot culvert and half of the road has washed away. If the rest of the road is washed away, a temporary bridge-culvert will be set in place, with a more permanent solution later.

Plumas County Public Works warns Quincy residents that they should expected to lose power this evening if 60 mph winds strike the area as expected.