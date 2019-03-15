Rodeo riders 

The Feather River College rodeo team wrangled its way through the first event of the season in Clovis at the Fresno State Rodeo on March 8 and 9.

Friday evening featured a random selection of 10 riders for performance starting at 7 p.m. Payton Adams and Blake Fuentes from the FRC team were among those chosen for Bareback and Saddle Bronc 1st Section. Bryar Byrne, Kolby Bravos and Cody Stewart were drawn to perform in Steer Wrestling. Cameron Messier and Payton Adams were chosen for Saddle Bronc 2nd Section. FRC wrangler Lena Coulson was drawn for Barrels and FRC Mason Meadows won a slot in Friday night’s Bull Riding.

The balance of competitors took to the arena Saturday morning starting at 7 a.m. Barrels were first on the docket. FRC riders Mackenzie Moore, Primm Sibson, Mia Viloria, Claire Guynes,Shelby Shaw,Shanna Gayski,Chloe Calhoun, Lea Orsburn, Madisen Schreder, Erin Ramsey and Cheyenne Horner all competed in that first event.

Tie Down followed with FRC riders Kolton King, Bryar Byrne, Cody Stewart, Rylie Amarantand Kolby Bravos.

Team Roping was next with Kolby Bravos, Shanna Gayski, Blake Fuentes,Rylie Amarant,Chase Alvernaz, Cody Stewart, Cameron Messier, Bryar Bryne, Cheyenne Horner and Koltan King.

Goat Tying finished off the day’s events with competitors from FRC Bryar Bryne, Cheyenne Horner and Koltan King.

The big win was to earn a spot in the short program Saturday night reserved for the top 10 riders in each category.

The California State University rodeo in Fresno is the first event in the spring line-up, but not the first of the season. The season actually started last fall with the first rodeo at Lassen College on Oct. 12 and 13.

The Eagles own Feather River College Rodeo at the Plumas-Sierra Fairgrounds followed Oct. 19 and 20.

Now there will be a string of rodeos taking college riders through to the finish line. The Eagle wranglers will stay up and ready with rodeo competitions stretching all the way through the first week of May.

Feather River College rodeo dates

March 22-23 West Hills

April 11 Cuesta

April 12-13 Cal Poly State

May 3 Las Vegas #1

May 4 Las Vegas #2