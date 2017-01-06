Rogers wins Sierra Nevada Classic

Chester’s wrestling team participated in the 2016 Sierra Nevada Classic this past week in Reno.

As a team, the Volcanoes finished in 45th place in the tournament.

Individually, the Chester wrestlers found their stride and were very successful in the tough tournament.

Colton Dreith went 3-2 at 145 lbs., Bonner Montgomery went 2-2 at 106 lbs. and Matt Brooks went 2-2 at 195 lbs.

Sophomore Tony Rogers won the tournament in the 220-lb. pound weight class. Rogers had five wins by pin and one by major decision, including a pin in the championship match.

Quincy wrestling provided no results at press time. Check back next week for QHS wrestling results.