Rotary fly-in and breakfast on its way

The biggest annual fundraiser that Rotary of Portola hosts is coming to Nervino Airport in Beckwourth, and funds raised go to the Rotary Endowment, which provides scholarships for local students every year, as well as other community outreach programs.

The Rotary Fly-In Pancake Breakfast features all-you-can-eat pancakes, with eggs, sausage links, coffee, juice and a special gin fizz booth.

There will be a variety of happenings at the breakfast, with the giant bounce house returning for another year of fun for the kids and an appearance by REMAX with a hot air balloon on display.

This year, the Rotary is holding a prize drawing titled “The Great Wine Raffle,” which consists of 20 bottles of wine in one big package, according to Rotary President Kristen Schiavone.

Code Bluegrass will be returning performing live music throughout the breakfast.

The Rotary anticipates a showing of classic cars and antique trucks, in addition to the British Car Club of Reno.

In years past, many Rotarians have flown their own aircraft in to the breakfast from out the area and for many it is an annual tradition, so be on the lookout for a variety of planes at Nervino.

Tickets will be $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under, and are available the day of the event at the gate.

The fly-in takes place Sunday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.