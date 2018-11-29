Santa Train is coming to town

The Western Pacific Railroad Museum in Portola is preparing to bring the community a trainload of Christmas cheer with the annual upcoming Santa Trains.

WPRM invites one and all to enjoy a magical trip aboard the light-covered and decorated Santa Train, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, shop the Museum store, and enjoy complimentary cookies, hot chocolate, cider and coffee.

The event kicks off Saturday, Dec. 8, with gates opening at 4 p.m. and train rides running from 5 to 8 p.m. The Santa Train will then carry on the festivity Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14 and 15, followed by a final round of fun Friday and Saturday, Dec. 21 and 22.

Admission for the event is $10 per carload or $5 with a donation of three cans of non-perishable food. Food donations benefit the EPCAN food bank.

For more information or to see photos of last years’ event, visit santa.wplives.org or call 832-4131.