Santa visits B & B Booksellers in Chester

For the past 10 years B & B Booksellers has been hosting a book signing at its store, which is now located at 278 Main St. in the Stover Landing Commons Building, along with a drawing to benefit the Plumas County Sheriff’s Employee’s Association local Toy Drive.

Everyone knows that Santa is a huge proponent of child literacy, so what better way to get on his good list than to bring him one of your favorite books to sign while getting a great photo with Old St. Nick?

There is always lots of hot cocoa and other Christmas goodies and an opportunity to purchase a ticket for a chance to win some really cool toys.

This year’s prizes were a quite large Pete the Cat doll and a handcrafted rocking horse from a local master woodworker that wishes to remain anonymous.

The two winners of the drawing were Bob Fisher of Hamilton Branch and Mat Mueller from Livermore.

Both gentlemen said they wanted to donate the toys to the PCSEA Toy Drive and moments after the drawing Dawn Gray of B & B Booksellers gave Plumas County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Stanley a $232 check for the PCSEA program.