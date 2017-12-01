Seamas Gallagher exhibits at Plumas Arts Gallery

The Plumas Arts Gallery will host a reception Friday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. for artist Seamas Gallagher — the same night as Quincy Sparkle. Meet the artist, mingle with friends and neighbors, and enjoy some light refreshments.

Gallagher works as a concept artist. “My job specifically is to visually come up with designs and ideas for video games,” he said. “I am a native of Quincy, and graduated college from the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. A year after college, I was hired as a concept artist at Crystal Dynamics. I have been working in games ever since, and now work remotely from home with Firaxis Games.”

“We are really excited to host Seamas’ first gallery exhibit,” said gallery director Lori Davis. “It’s the first show we’ve had featuring a digital artist. He draws with a stylus on a responsive screen to make his images, just as you would draw with a pencil on a piece of paper. So you get that cool intersection of hand-drawn line work and flat areas of color.”

She added, “You may have seen Seamas’ work around town, as he created the poster for our recent fundraiser Mountain Harvest Beer Fest, as well as four seasonal images that we are selling as prints in the Plumas Arts Gallery. We really appreciate his generosity and enthusiasm for supporting our arts community!”

The exhibit will hang at the Gallery, located at 525 Main St. in Quincy, throughout December, alongside the work of Plumas Arts member artists.

The Plumas Arts Gallery and office hours are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please visit Plumas Arts on the web at www.plumasarts.org for more information about programs, and to see the gallery exhibition schedule for 2017.