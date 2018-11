According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s office, Dominic Potts was reported missing by his family Nov. 6. He was last seen at a Greenville residence during the evening of Nov. 4. On Nov. 8, Potts’ vehicle was located near Chester. Family and friends organized a search party for this morning, Nov. 9, at the end of First Avenue in Chester. Anyone with information about Potts’ whereabouts, should contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office at 283-6300.