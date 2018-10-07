Second chamber ‘Town-Talk’ draws a crowd

One of the original ideas behind the Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce Town-Talks was to combine the traditional “Chamber Mixer” with the networking possibilities that could occur if the extended community would attend and share their ideas about improving the quality of living for individuals and businesses in the Lake Almanor Basin.

The Sept. 26 Town-Talk was hosted by The Giggling Crow and the Chester Progressive and was held in the Rainbow Parking lot between the two businesses.

With a large turnout similar to the spring event there was a sense of confirmation for the original concept.

A comment was heard that “There doesn’t seem to be as many people here this time,” but a quick response followed, “This parking lot is 10 times the size of the last place, they’re just all spread out.”

The community as a whole does seem to like the approach as new members are joining the chamber and the new board is listening to the new ideas.

The Feather River Tourism Association, Alliance for Workforce Development, Rotary Club of Chester, Rouland Insurance and the Chamber of Commerce had booths to disseminate information about the services they provide.

Local resident Pam Birdsall shared information about an event Nov. 3 addressing a “Different Approach to Suicide Prevention” and local potter Tom Wallick had a display of his wares that included a

row of specially priced items with proceeds going to benefit the chamber’s Community Tree.

Local businesses and chamber members supplied an abundance of delicious food and beverages and the live music by Mojo 36 kept the crowd in good spirits.

Mojo 36 can also be heard the second Saturday of each month at the Red Onion on Peninsula Drive.

The Rotary Club of Chester donated a door prize basket that included everything a person would need for a “Margarita Party.”

Chester resident Cindy Hawkins was the lucky prizewinner of the basket.

Chamber President Susan Bryner gave a great explanation to the crowd about all the exhibits present and how the chamber is working toward making the Lake Almanor area a premiere community for residents and business owners alike.

She invites everyone interested in the betterment of the community to get involved as a business, organization or individual, share your ideas and reach out to others to do the same.