Sunday, October 7, 2018
The Rainbow Parking Lot between Town-Talk hosts The Giggling Crow and the Chester Progressive, provides a large venue where everyone could find a shady location to relax and enjoy the delicious food at the event. One gentleman declared, “Great food, good music and I actually learned something about Chester. They should do this more often.”

Second chamber ‘Town-Talk’ draws a crowd

Gregg Scott, Staff Writer
Attendees stroll from booth to booth picking up information flyers and listening to businesses and organizations about what they do and the services they provide.

One of the original ideas behind the Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce Town-Talks was to combine the traditional “Chamber Mixer” with the networking possibilities that could occur if the extended community would attend and share their ideas about improving the quality of living for individuals and businesses in the Lake Almanor Basin.

The Sept. 26 Town-Talk was hosted by The Giggling Crow and the Chester Progressive and was held in the Rainbow Parking lot between the two businesses.

With a large turnout similar to the spring event there was a sense of confirmation for the original concept.

A comment was heard that “There doesn’t seem to be as many people here this time,” but a quick response followed, “This parking lot is 10 times the size of the last place, they’re just all spread out.”

The community as a whole does seem to like the approach as new members are joining the chamber and the new board is listening to the new ideas.

The Feather River Tourism Association, Alliance for Workforce Development, Rotary Club of Chester, Rouland Insurance and the Chamber of Commerce had booths to disseminate information about the services they provide.

Local resident Pam Birdsall shared information about an event Nov. 3 addressing a “Different Approach to Suicide Prevention” and local potter Tom Wallick had a display of his wares that included a

Mojo 36 provides a variety of tunes for the crowd at the latest Chamber Town-Talks. The music seemed to set an energetic mood as the folks attending roamed around the numerous tables.

row of specially priced items with proceeds going to benefit the chamber’s Community Tree.

Local businesses and chamber members supplied an abundance of delicious food and beverages and the live music by Mojo 36 kept the crowd in good spirits.

Mojo 36 can also be heard the second Saturday of each month at the Red Onion on Peninsula Drive.

The Rotary Club of Chester donated a door prize basket that included everything a person would need for a “Margarita Party.”

Chester resident Cindy Hawkins was the lucky prizewinner of the basket.

Chamber President Susan Bryner gave a great explanation to the crowd about all the exhibits present and how the chamber is working toward making the Lake Almanor area a premiere community for residents and business owners alike.

She invites everyone interested in the betterment of the community to get involved as a business, organization or individual, share your ideas and reach out to others to do the same.

This presentation board at the Fall Town-Talk on Sept. 26 explains the vision and goals of the newly revitalized Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce. Lots of residents and business owners came out to enjoy the conversation, food and music. Photo by Gregg Scott