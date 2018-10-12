Selling, buying and contracts top agenda by supervisors

An auctioneering contract, buying and selling vehicles, cleaning contracts for county buildings, appointments, holiday happenings and more were on the Plumas County Board of Supervisors’ consent and regular agenda for Tuesday, Oct. 2, and approved.

Cleaning costs

Supervisors approved three contracts with Bob’s Janitorial Services for a total of $96,000.

Plumas County Facility Services Director Kevin Correira requested one yearly contract for $54,000 for Bob’s Janitorial to clean the Plumas County Courthouse.

The business has held the contract for several years, according to Correira. He said they have “been providing excellent janitorial services.”

Correira also requested a second contract with the same business in the amount of $24,000 to clean the Plumas County Library and the Plumas County Museum, both in Quincy.

The third contract is for $18,000 for a year to clean the Plumas County One Stop Permit Center.

Auctions planned

A three-year professional services agreement with on-line auctioneering company TMC Auction and Realty was approved by supervisors. The agreement is not to exceed $10,000.

Public works Deputy Director Joe Blackwell went before the board explaining the new online auction company.

The Plumas County Department of Public Works and other county departments periodically dispose of public property through an auction process, assistant director John Mannle explained in a letter to supervisors.

TMC Auction and Realty submitted a bid to public works, which determined that the bid fit the county’s needs, Mannle explained.

The cost of the company is included in this year’s 2018-19 fiscal budget.

With the auctioneer contract, Plumas County Environmental Health proposed to put up for bid a 2002 Jeep Liberty as surplus property.

Environmental Health Director Jerry Sipe recommended that public works handle the details. Any proceeds from the sale go into the county’s general fund.

Public Works also has a list of surplus vehicles and equipment that will be offered at auction.

Vehicles include two 1991 Ford F 150 trucks, a 1962 Cat 12E grader, a 1972 Peterbilt 358-FA, a 1974 AW PAC300 grader, a 1969 SNPWMA ST4B Snowcat and a 1978 Ford F600.

Under miscellaneous items, public works will auction off asphalt plant items, including two gravel hoppers and two hot oil tanks, a gravel conveyor, and three 220v electric motors of various sizes, among other items. Blackwell explained that these items were in the sand yard that public works is clearing out to make way for the new jail construction.

“Who buys these things?” asked Supervisor Sherrie Thrall as she looked over public work’s list of auction items to sell.

Blackwell said public works would like to see the stuff remain in Plumas County, but in past online auctions they have received bids from all over the world.

He said that the two pickups are up for auction again. In a previous auction, they were sold, but the bidder didn’t come and get them or pay for them — so they’re for sale one more time.

Supervisor Lori Simpson said she would like to see all of the departments get together to auction off their surplus at the same time.

Blackwell agreed with Simpson stating that public works is starting to get paperwork about various things from other departments to list online.

Blackwell said this auction company is new to the county, but they do things the way public works wants to see it done. Blackwell said they are proposing the first bid process online begin in November.

New truck

After 22 years and untold miles, facility services requested that supervisors allow the department to purchase a new truck for one employee.

“The Department of Facility Services is updating their aging fleet of service trucks to save money on the high cost of repair these vehicles are starting to show,” Correira told supervisors in a cover letter.

It was recommended that supervisors allow facility services to purchase a new 2018 GMC 2500hd service vehicle from Dow Louis GMC in Yuba City. It was not explained how the department arrived at selecting that company.

Public health MOU

A Memorandum of Understanding with Plumas Unified School District to provide health education outreach and preventive health services was approved by Plumas County Counsel. It was brought to the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 2 as a final step.

The MOU helps coordinate health education activities made available to PUSD high school students in the Comprehensive Health and Sexual Health Education curriculum, according to Public Health Director Andrew Woodruff.

It also provides school-based health education and preventative services to elementary and middle school students.

Seeking employees

Plumas County Sheriff Greg Hagwood requested the Board of Supervisors’ approval in recruiting and filling the position of a patrol sergeant.

The position is allocated and funded in the sheriff’s budget for this fiscal year.

Patrol sergeants are under the direct supervision of the patrol commander and oversee deputies.

Plumas County Department of Probation Chief Erin Metcalf requested approval to recruit and fill a new position for a full time management analyst.

Supervisors approved the position Sept. 6. Metcalf told the board in a cover letter that the position would be responsible for analysis, development, implementation and monitoring of specific programs (not outlined), and establishing and reviewing quality assurance measures.

This individual would also evaluate the efficiency and effectiveness of programs within the agency. “This position will improve our data reporting and help with grant opportunities and state reporting,” Metcalf told supervisors.

Metcalf said she was hoping the position would be funded by grants for this fiscal year.

According to a probation organization chart, the management analyst position would be in line with the supervising probation officer and the fiscal officer, which is also vacant at this time. These three positions, when filled, would work directly under Metcalf as chief.

In a Sept. 11 Board of Supervisors meeting, Metcalf requested that probation keep funds from Senate Bill 678 to hire an administrative analyst. Her request was approved.

In years that are more recent a portion of SB 678, $163,000 went to the sheriff’s office to help fund one deputy and one corrections officer. In 2015-16, the most recent year available, Plumas County Probation received $442,681 of the California Community Corrections Performance Incentive Act of 2009, which is SB 678.

Child Support Services Director Michelle Blackford was before the board requesting permission to fill two vacancies.

The department under Social Services has two full-time positions open for a child support specialist (CSS). “Both positions are fully funded,” she explained.

One position was filled in March, but that person accepted a position in corrections within the Sheriff’s Office in September. “In the meantime, the caseload has fallen behind due to the time spent training a new CSS and will fall further behind with the empty CSS position,” she explained.

Retired annuitant Diana MacGregor, who retired in June, agreed to work temporarily until the second position can be filled, Blackford explained. But, she said, MacGregor hasn’t been away from the job the required 180 days before returning.

Supervisors approved Blackford’s request.

Sparkle, light parade set

For those interested in the date of the upcoming Quincy Sparkle and Light Parade, it will take place Friday, Nov. 30, beginning at 5 p.m.

Under the California Department of Transportation and Plumas County Public Works business, supervisors approved an encroachment permit request by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce.

While festivities are set to begin at 5 p.m., the Light Parade will begin with staging at 6 p.m. in the Plumas Motor Supply parking area on Lawrence Street/Highway 70 in Quincy. The parade is set to travel west on Lawrence Street and east on Main Street beginning at 6:30 p.m. “The Light Parade will be slightly delayed this year as we have the Reindog Parade first (just like last year),” Cheryl Kolb, chamber director, told the board in her consent agenda letter.

The Reindog Parade is set to happen at the courthouse. The Chamber of Commerce requested that Court Street be closed during the Reindog Parade to keep pets, their owners and spectators safe this year.