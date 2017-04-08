Senior project supports Plumas Health Care Foundation

Quincy High School senior Autumn Brawley chose to publish a cookbook of recipes to benefit the Plumas Health Care Foundation as her senior project.

The “PDH Cookbook” contains simple and affordable recipes submitted by Plumas District Hospital employees and volunteers. Recipes range from breakfast to dessert and include fun and easy treats like Tater Tot Casserole and Pink Lemonade Pie. Autumn said she is thankful to those who submitted recipes, because without them, her senior project and hospital fundraiser would not be possible.

Brawley’s senior project gave her the opportunity to learn about community engagement, graphic design, marketing and fundraising for a cause.

“I chose this as my senior project because Plumas Health Care Foundation is a great organization that contributes so much to our local hospital and community, and I saw this as a creative way to give back and say thanks,” says Brawley.

Cookbooks are available for purchase at the Bargain Boutique at 405 Main St. in Quincy. The thrift store, run by Plumas District Hospital volunteers, is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information or questions, contact Brawley at abrawley60@pcoe.k12.ca.us.