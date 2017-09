4:50 p.m. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Plumas County and west central Lassen County. A severe thunderstorm is 16 miles northeast of Quincy and moving northwest at 20 mph. Winds of 60 mph, plus nickel-sized hail are expected. The weather service warns of damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees. Dust storms could result in serious accidents. Westwood and Fredonyer Pass were named in the alert.