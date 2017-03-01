Sheriff issues warning
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Department has received reports of incidents of individuals fraudulently posing as representatives from mortgage companies and insurance companies and going to residences. It is believed that they are looking for properties to burglarize and items to steal, as well as attempting to identify residences that may be unoccupied. Anyone suspecting or encountering these individuals should contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department immediately at (530) 283-6300.
3 thoughts on “Sheriff issues warning”
Thank you for keeping us informed.
What part of the county is this warning specific to?
According to the Sheriff, thus far it has been in the Cromberg-Graeagle area.