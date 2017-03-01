Breaking News News 

Sheriff issues warning

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Department has received reports of incidents of individuals fraudulently posing as representatives from mortgage companies and insurance companies and going to residences. It is believed that they are looking for properties to burglarize and items to steal, as well as attempting to identify residences that may be unoccupied. Anyone suspecting or encountering these individuals should contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Department immediately at (530) 283-6300.

  • Carroll Zensius
    February 28, 2017 at 11:58 am
    Thank you for keeping us informed.

  • Lynne
    February 28, 2017 at 1:09 pm
    What part of the county is this warning specific to?

    • dmoorePost author
      February 28, 2017 at 1:49 pm
      According to the Sheriff, thus far it has been in the Cromberg-Graeagle area.

