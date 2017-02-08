Sheriff urges residents to take storm precautions

Feb. 8: Plumas County schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 9, and the public is asked to avoid all nonessential travel. The Plumas County Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the storm and its impacts on the area. The National Weather Service advises that flooding of rivers and creeks will continue and be very remarkable through Friday evening. The Middle Fork of the Feather River at Portola is expected to have significant runoff, and is expected to remain in flood stage through Sunday.

At this time a Flood Advisory, Wind Warning and Hazardous Weather Outlook are all in affect. Winds are expected to be sustained for 12 to 16 hours at approximately 60-70 miles per hour. Residents are urged to monitor changeable conditions and expect localized flooding, hazardous travel conditions, highway closures, falling trees and power outages. This storm system is being described as an atmospheric river. The snow levels are anticipated to be at approximately 9,000 feet and then drop to valley floors late Friday.

With these hazardous conditions, Sheriff Greg Hagwood, who also serves as the county’s office of emergency services director, advises the following:

Make a family disaster plan and emergency preparedness kit, allowing for self-sufficiency for up to three days. A individual preparedness guide can be found at: http://plumascounty.us/DocumentCenter/View/13958

Limit outings to ones that are necessary. Non-essential errands or travels should be scheduled once the weather is better. Less traffic on the roadways makes it safer for everyone.

If you must travel, decrease driving speeds, keep a safe following distance, allow for extra travel time, and be cautious of roadways with rocks, mudslides or standing water.

Avoid flooded areas, especially with moving water. Swift moving water is very dangerous, even when shallow.

Have an emergency “GO” kit with important items and warm clothing should you need to evacuate.

Listen to radio reports for up-to-date information.

Updated information will also be posted at www.plumascounty.us in the News Flash section when available. In case of emergency dial 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (530) 283-6300.