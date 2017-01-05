Sheriff urges residents to prepare for storm, flooding and possible power outages

The Plumas County Office of Emergency Services continues monitoring the storm and its impacts on our area. The National Weather Service advises that flooding of rivers and creeks will remain possible through the weekend and especially Sunday into Tuesday. During this time period heavy rainfall is expected (approximately 5 to 10 inches).

At this time a Flood Advisory, and Hazardous Weather Outlook are all in effect. Residents are urged to monitor changeable conditions and expect localized flooding, hazardous travel conditions, highway closures and power outages. This storm system is being described as an atmospheric river with a narrow corridor of concentrate moisture. The storm will start off cold on Saturday, Dec. 7 with snow levels near 4,000 feet and then will rise rapidly above 8,000 feet with the brunt of the rain starting Sunday through Monday afternoon.

With these hazardous conditions, please consider the following:

Make a family disaster plan and emergency preparedness kit, allowing for self-sufficiency for up to three days.

Limit outings to ones that are necessary. Non-essential errands or travels should be scheduled once the weather is better. Less traffic on the roadways makes it safer for everyone.

If you must travel, decrease driving speeds, keep a safe following distance, allow for extra travel time, and be cautious of roadways with rocks, mudslides or standing water.

Avoid flooded areas, especially with moving water. Swift moving water is very dangerous, even when shallow.

Have an emergency “GO” kit with important items and warm clothing should you need to evacuate.

Listen to radio reports for up-to-date information.

Additionally, the Sheriff urges residents to ensure that their gas tanks are full and to consider purchasing sand bags. He also recommends collecting important documents in case an evacuation is necessary.

Updated information will also be posted at www.plumascounty.us in the News Flash section when available. In case of emergency dial 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (530) 283-6300.