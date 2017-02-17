Sheriff warns of next round of storms

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office/Office of Emergency Services (OES), in collaboration with other agencies, has released information regarding the winter storms expected this weekend.

Friday – Saturday, Feb. 17-18. Gusty winds Friday. Moderate to heavy rain throughout the area and mountain snow developing Friday a.m., lasting through pre-dawn Saturday. The heaviest rain/snow expected Friday afternoon. These storms are not forecast to be as strong as last week’s storms, but will be colder with increased light to moderate snow. This may impact and renew flooding issues, including river rises and flash flooding of prone spots. Snow impacts may affect road travel. With many of Plumas County roads already impacted due to the last storm event, this may increase road closures to the north end of the county as well as to the east. The public is advised to limit travel to only essential travel, if flooding occurs.

Monday, Feb. 20. Periods of strong south/southwest winds are expected along with moderate to heavy rain early Monday morning.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has advised anyone in need of sandbags to go to their local fire department – not the county road yards.

More information will be available as it is received.