Sierra Institute for Community and Environment presents first ‘Partner of the Year’ award

Sierra Institute has announced its first Partner of the Year Award. The recipient is Michele Jimenez-Holtz, the education liaison for Plumas National Forest.

“Sierra Institute for Community and Environment has worked with many agencies and individuals over the years who have been of crucial importance to the work we perform whether it’s in healthy forests and watersheds, building vibrant communities or work with developing young stewards like the first recipient of Sierra Institute’s Partner of the Year Award, Michele Jimenez-Holtz,” said Ashley Bomar with the Sierra Institute.

Jimenez-Holtz “has been tightly intertwined with SI’s youth conservation corps, Plumas Conservation, Restoration and Education in Watersheds, P-CREW. Jimenez-Holtz assisted in implementing and creating this program and has put in endless hours doing project logistics, presenting educational lessons to the crews in the field, being emotional support for crew members and leaders alike, as well as cooking breakfast in her house for a group of smelly, dirty teenagers,” according to Bomar.

Jimenez-Holtz’ “passion for youth and developing the next generation of conservationists is undeniable and shines through her smile and eyes every time she is working with youth.”

Jimenez-Holtz is retiring this year and will not be continuing with P-CREW. “We are sad to see her go and we know P-CREW won’t be the same without her,” said Bomar.