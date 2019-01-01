Sierra Institutes honors Person of the Year

Sierra Institute’s Partner of the Year for 2018 is Quincy local Mark Houston.

“Mark and his company Houston Construction served as the general contractor for construction of California’s first ever full-cross laminated timber building and installation of a biomass heating system at the Plumas County Health and Human Services Center this past year,” said Moorea Stout, Sierra Institute’s new director of development.

“He and his crew took this project on with enthusiasm, patience, and commitment. Thanks to Mark’s expertise and his willingness to take a risk, the facility was completed without major hiccups. Mark awarded all construction contracts to local Plumas County-based contractors, further demonstrating his commitment to the Plumas County community,” Stout continued.

“Completion of this facility simply would not have happened without Mark. We are thrilled to now have Mark as a partner to the Sierra Institute and friend,” Stout added.