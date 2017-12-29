A Sierra Valley icon preserved: The Bulson Farm House walk and tour

The Feather River Land Trust, a nonprofit land conservation organization, has recently undertaken a cultural resource protection project at the Sierra Valley Preserve — the preservation and stabilization of the historic Bulson House.

The 100-year-old farmhouse located near A-23 on a high spot overlooking the Middle Fork wetlands was on the verge of collapse. With funds from generous donors, and with staff time and expertise, FRLT contracted with Corporate Project Management, a construction firm from Fresno.

CPM, with lead contractor Wayne Wilson and crew Kyle Sanford and Jerry Rieborn, worked in cold and windy conditions to carefully and expertly stabilize crumbling walls and to rebuild support beams and the roof. The first stages of this longer-term project went from October through the first week of December.

The crew has experience working on historic building projects including the stamp mill at Plumas Eureka State Park.

The public is invited to tour this project with FRLT staff Friday, Dec. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon. The tour will visit the Sierra Valley Preserve and walk to the Bulson House. The walking tour follows an old ranch road with varied topography and uneven footing. Attendees of the tour will meet at the A-23 and Highway 70 junction Park and Ride at 9:45 a.m. and caravan to the Sierra Valley property entrance on A-23 south of Gary Romano’s Sierra Valley Farm. For questions about the tour, contact Karen Kleven at 283-5758 or visit frlt.org.