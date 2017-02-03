More snow could equal more snowmobiles

Members of the Lake Almanor Snowmobile Club are pleased to see the growing snow pack as they approach their annual Poker Run scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18.

Club President Tommy Gaither said, “We are looking forward to an even larger turnout for the Poker Run this year with what are currently almost perfect conditions.”

Last year over 200 people attended, including participants and families, for a day of riding the poker route, drawings, lunch and great conversation.

The club’s Poker Run has become one of the Almanor Basin’s premium winter events.

Besides providing a day of fun for many local residents it also draws in many out of town guests that help bolster the local economy during the slow, frigid winter season.

Gaither stressed that this is a family-oriented event and the public is welcome to come hang around the fire pits, purchase a tasty lunch or buy tickets for the drawing that takes place after the run.

Registration for the Poker Run begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Chester/Lake Almanor Snowmobile Park located at the corner of State Route 36 and County Road A-13, next to the Plumas County Waste Transfer Station.

Once registered, participants travel over groomed trails owned by the U.S. Forest Service and Sierra Pacific, stopping at assigned checkpoints to draw chips that are converted into a poker hand.

There will be cash prizes awarded to the top three hands, which are determined at the end of the ride.

The riders will be entertained at some of the checkpoints where participants have elected to decorate their stops with various themes. Great for photo ops.

Once again a hot lunch will be provided to every entrant compliments of the Rotary Club of Chester.

The lunch will feature a smoked sirloin sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and a soda. Lunches are also available for non-riders at a cost of $10 and will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The drawing will be held after lunch featuring many great prizes generously donated by local merchants and members of the club.

The public as well as participants in the ride may purchase tickets for the drawing.

For information, “Like” the Lake Almanor Snowmobile Club on Facebook or call 375-7781 for more details.