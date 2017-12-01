Sparkle schedule

News 

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

Quincy’s annual Sparkle celebration is tonight. Times have changed slightly from years past so we are posting this schedule as provided by the Quincy Chamber of Commerce.

Sparkle Program

5:00 p.m. – Sparkle officially begins. Merchants remain open just for your shopping pleasure!
5:00 – 5:20 p.m. – Plumas Christian School Choir performs on the Courthouse steps
5:25 – 5:45 p.m. – One Hope Dancers (from Beautiful Feet Dance Company) perform on the Courthouse steps
6:00 p.m. – Reindog Parade begins. Starts at Court Street and walks up the Courthouse steps and back to Court Street.
6:30 p.m. – Light Parade begins. Route travels East on Highway 70 (Main Street) through downtown, turns at Plumas Motors and makes a second pass through downtown.
7:00 p.m. – Santa arrives at the Courthouse.
7:29 p.m. – Countdown begins for the Christmas tree lighting.
7:30 p.m. – Christmas tree lights up, Johnny Walker performs on his harmonica at the Courthouse steps
7:35(ish) p.m. – Rhythm & Grace Dance Studio performs on the Courthouse steps
7:50(ish) p.m. – Quircus Fire Dancers close out our entertainment portion of the evening
9:00 p.m. – Sparkle wraps up for another year. Be sure to pick up any packages you may have left with any merchants!

