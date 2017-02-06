Sparks fly during rival match

The Quincy High School Trojans girls’ basketball team took to the road this past week splitting games against Portola and Maxwell.

QHS girls traveled to Portola and fell short to the Tigers 49-40 on Jan. 24.

Portola sophomore Maddie Boyd led the team, shooting 86 percent, and scoring a total of 12 points, followed closely by senior Sydney Holt with 11 points. Mallory Wilson scored 8 for the Tigers.

Quincy’s scoring was led by senior Kaylin Henderson. Henderson went head-to-head matching Portola’s high scorer Boyd by putting 12 points on the scoreboard while QHS junior Ashlyn Wingfield added 10 and Lydia Morgan pitched in 8 during the high-paced game where every point counted.

Boyd grabbed an incredible 9 rebounds for Portola, with Christina Silva pulling out the stops adding 8.

This match-up between county rivals was well worth attending as it ran at a fast pace throughout the game.

The Trojans will face the Tigers again on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at Quincy in a rematch that may decide the Mountain Valley League title.

Trojans vs. Maxwell

The Trojans next traveled to Maxwell on Jan. 27 where they defeated the Panthers 51-31.

Quincy junior Anna Hollister led the scoring with 23 points including six 3-pointers. Fellow juniors Lydia Morgan and Ashlyn Wingfield added 10 and 9 points, respectively.

The Trojans were initially led onto the board against Maxwell by senior Kaylin Henderson who snared 13 rebounds.

“Henderson also led Quincy with four assists in a solid all-around performance,” said assistant coach David Hollister.

During the tough match, Anna Hollister added six steals while senior Morgan Fowler pitched in with four steals.

Seniors America Little and Tessah Belcher provided strong depth with their rebounding and steals while frosh Jaeden Stephens contributed heavy minutes and a physical inside game.

The Trojans girls’ basketball team now stands at 10-8 overall and are in second place in the Mountain Valley League.

Quincy will take to the road tomorrow, Feb. 2, to battle Loyalton and returns to league play Friday, Feb. 3, when they will face Esparto in a home game at QHS starting at 5:30 p.m.

Portola vs. Esparto

The Portola girl’s basketball team defeated Esparto 61-8 on Jan. 27.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improved to 7-10 overall and 3-0 in Mountain Valley League play.

Maddie Boyd led the Lady Tigers offensively with 15 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Christina Silva with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Portola played at North Tahoe in a non-conference bout on Monday and against Loyalton in a non-conference contest on Tuesday; results will be available in next week’s paper.

Portola is set to play next on Feb. 3 against Mountain Valley League opponent Biggs at a home game in Portola. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.